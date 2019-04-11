Obituary: Myrtle C. Beals, 97

Myrtle C. Beals, age 97, passed peacefully on Sunday April 7, 2019. She was born November 19, 1921 to Bertha (Ryder) and Howard C. Clapp in Hartford, CT. Myrtle married the love of her life, Gordon S. Beals Sr. on May 31, 1941 in Wethersfield, CT. She dedicated her life to her family raising 3 children while also volunteering with the American Red Cross and the Bristol Hospital. The family spent many summers camping at Hammonasset State Park where Myrt taught swimming lessons. Gordon and Myrtle enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida and the fall in Martha’s Vineyard. Myrtle was an active member of the Bristol Baptist Church serving on many boards and committees. She was currently the oldest member of the congregation. Through her dedication to her faith, she became actively involved at Camp Wightman on Billings Lake (Griswold CT). Camp Wightman was her dear summer home for over 40 years. She was the waterfront director where she taught so many children how to swim. The beach is named Beals Beach in honor of her and Gordon’s years of dedicated and loving service. Many campers will fondly remember Myrt’s famous buddy calls….. “get with your buddy” in her high pitched crackling voice. When she was no longer able to serve at the beach, she became the Dining Room Hostess. Through her love, she comforted many campers and enriched their camp experience with her smile and hugs. In her later years, she was an avid fan of the UCONN Women’s Basketball Team. She planned her visits and activities around their schedule. Myrtle was pre-deceased by her parents, her sisters Helen and Lulu, her brother Clifford, husband Gordon S Beals Sr, son Paul Beals and son-in-law Timothy Harkey. She is survived by her son, Gordon S Beals Jr. and wife Ruth of Waterford, daughter, Sandra Harkey of Forestville, daughter-in-law April Beals of Terryville, 8 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. There was a special place in her heart for close friends who became extended family members including the Schuster and Moehl families. A celebration of life will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11 am at the Bridge Community Church (formerly Bristol Baptist Church) 43 School Street, Bristol. A calling hour will be held 1 hour prior to the service (10 am) at the church. Burial will follow in the West Street Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Wightman, Cathcart Retreat Project, 207 Coal Pit Hill Road, Griswold, CT 06351. The DuPont Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The Beals family invites you to send a condolence message in Myrt’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

