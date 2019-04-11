Obituary: Paul F. Jankowski, 86

Paul F. Jankowski, 86, of Burlington, beloved husband of Caroline (Kaminski) Jankowski, died on Friday (April 5, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Paul was born in Bristol on March 3, 1933 and was a son of the late Adolph and Helen (Perulski) Jankowski. He was raised in Bristol where he graduated from Bristol High School. He served in the United States Army before going to work for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he worked for 38 ½ years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and caring for his yard and was a UCONN Women’s basketball fan. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Paul is survived by four children: Paul Michael Jankowski and wife, Lisa of Bristol, Robert Jankowski and wife, Denise of Bristol, Laura Jankowski of Burlington, and Brian Jankowski and wife, Nancy, of Southington; a sister: Patricia Calnan of Massachusetts; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: John Jankowski. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 9 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Paul Karvoski Memorial Fund, C/O St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Paul’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

