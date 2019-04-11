Update: Police respond to motor vehicle accident

The Bristol Police and Fire Departments, and EMS, responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 9, in which the vehicle rolled over, entrapping the sole occupant.

The operator, identified as Jamaal Rolle, 38, was “extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital evaluation.”

At the scene of the accident – which occurred on Mountain Rd., west of Middle Street – “emergency personnel felt that the operator may have sustained serious internal injuries.” The Bristol Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

Officials reported that Rolle was “later determined to sustain only minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.”

The crash still remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.