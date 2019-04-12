Hospital unveils new name, slogan, logo

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group announced the organization’s new name, Bristol Health, during the annual meeting of the corporators on Wednesday, April 3.

The announcement was made at Bristol’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

Accompanying the new name is a new logo, mission statement and vision statement.

Bristol Health president and CEO, Kurt Barwis, explained the new vision statement, “Advancing the health of our community through integrated, innovative, and individualized care,” defines the future of the organization.

“We’ve been around for almost 100 years and we’ve been the leading healthcare provider for the people who live and work in the greater Bristol area. Our goal has always been to provide integrated, individualized care, and to innovate,” said Barwis. “I think I came into the business world thinking that innovation was really big, big things. But, I think the reality is that innovation can be how you do things everyday just different enough to make a difference.”

Barwis said the new mission statement, “Caring Today for Your Tomorrow,” was developed in the fall of 2018, when the board of directors took a retreat, which had two purposes “Reframe what we do, and define who we want to be.”

“It’s really looking at how patients become healthy, focusing on understanding how things are changed, and remaining healthy long into the future. And, making sure that that’s what we do for this community, and we do for the hospital itself,” said Barwis. “As we expand our technology and access bringing top physicians and services even closer to you as we’ve tried to do and will continue to do we’re really excited about reintroducing ourselves to you.”

Rebranding efforts will also encompass the Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group, which will now be known as “Bristol Health Medical Group.”

The Bristol Health network now includes 20 plus physician office locations in central Connecticut, including, Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, New Britain, Plainville, Southington, and Wolcott.

The new name will debut on the Ambulatory Care Center, located on the old Centre Mall site, in May. The Ambulatory Care Center is slated to open in early summer.

Barwis explained with the rollout of the new name, the hospital will also be debuting a new website, which will be live in the near future.

