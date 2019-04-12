Obituary: Raymond S. Nolan, 68

Raymond S. Nolan, age 68, entered eternal rest, where there is no pain or suffering after a long struggle with throat cancer, on April 3, 2019.

Born in Newport, Vt., on March 5, 1951, he was the beloved son of Ann and Charles Nolan. He was raised in Bristol where he lived until he entered the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Alaska, from which he retired. Ray was married to his former wife, Sandy Nolan, with whom they had three lovely children; two boys, Raymond Nolan and his wife, Shanna, of Oregon, Joseph of Juneau, Alaska, and his only daughter, Tara Jo and her husband, Robert Monroe of Washington State. Ray loved fishing, cooking, watching sports and old Westerns on TV and hanging out with his military buddies at the American Legion Post, where he had many friends.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Bessie Nolan, whom he lived with in Anchorage, Alaska. He was also predeceased by his older brother, Charles ‘CJ’ Nolan.

Ray leaves six sisters, Donna Nolan and Mary Killian of Bristol, Carolyn Jean LeBlanc of Torrington, Pat and Bruce Reome, Judy Dell’aera of Bristol, Beverly Tanuis of Torrington; one brother, Chuck Nolan and his wife, Angela, of North Carolina. Ray leaves several grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and cousins, and three very special friends who helped tremendously with love and support during this difficult time. They are Lucy Torvend of Alaska, our angel who escorted home to Bristol so he could be with his family, Debbie Cristafero, who came up from Florida to spend time with Ray and Theresa Chute from Bristol, who was always by his side helping to lend love and support.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of his immediate family. The family would like to give a special thank you to all who who worked on the G Floor at the Bristol Hospital, who helped make Ray’s last days comfortable; especially Sophie and Katie K from hospice. You all were incredible.