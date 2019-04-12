Obituary: Tessie (Antonio) Naranjo, 75

Tessie (Antonio) Naranjo, 75, of Southington passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Max Naranjo.

Born July 3, 1943 in Buenos Aires, Argentina she was the daughter of the late Jose and Theresa (Gallegos) Antonio.

Tessie loved her work as a Finance Director for 35 years for the University of Connecticut before retiring in 2010.

Her greatest love was camping with her immediate family and dear friends, dancing Tango with her husband and cooking homemade meals for her family to fill our hearts and souls. She loved life and lived it to the fullest every single day. Her bright light will continue to shine forever in our hearts and minds.

In addition to her husband she leaves her two children, Kevin Naranjo and wife Jill of Bristol and Jackie Jeffko and husband Kevin of Canton; her five cherished grandchildren, Gabriella, Diego, Max, Bailey and Camryn. She also leaves nieces, nephews and friends in Argentina and her beloved companion Toby who gave her such joy. She was predeceased by a brother Emilio. Tessie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses at the Hospital of Central Connecticut especially to Joanne Stranieri who provided her with exceptional care and laughter through all her chemo appointments and to her doctor Craig Bogdanski who stood by her with love and care until her last breath.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St., Plantsville, CT 06479. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com