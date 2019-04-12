Residents win gold at Special Olympics

Bristol’s Steven Manzone and Ken Richter won gold for Team USA during the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

Together, Manzone and Richter won a gold medal in four-man Unified bocce. Richter won a fourth place ribbon in the bocce singles competition, and the duo won a fifth place ribbon in the bocce Unified Sports doubles.

The 2019 games were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 14 to 21.

“I have made it my life,” Richter said of Special Olympics. Richter is an athlete with Special Olympics Newington, and has been participating for more than 45 years. He had previously competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in 2010, and the 2008 Golf Invitational in Florida.

Manzone, a Bristol resident, is a partner and coach with Special Olympics Newington, and he and his family have been involved for over 25 years.