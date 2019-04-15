Police report woman’s body found

A woman’s body was found late Friday night.

Bristol police said they were called out on Friday, April 12 at 11:50 p.m. to Hull Street and Porter Court regarding what police believed was a missing 31-year-old female.

Police said they found the body behind a neighbor’s house.

Subsequently, police said detectives and an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were called to the scene.

Pending autopsy results and additional review of video surveillance recordings, police said the woman’s death is not considered suspicious. It is believed to have been the result of an accidental drowning, the department.

At the time the Observer went to press, police had not released the name of the victim.