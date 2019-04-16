Bristol police identify missing woman

On Friday, April 12, the body of Amanda Dery, 31, of Bristol, was found behind a home in the Hull St., and Porter Ct., area.

The Bristol Police Department responded to the area on what was initially believed to be a missing woman.

“Pending autopsy results and additional review of video surveillance recordings, the woman’s death is not considered suspicious,” according to officials. “It is believed to have been the result of an accidental drowning.”

Bristol Police Department detectives and an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were called to the scene.