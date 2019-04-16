Environmental Learning Centers of CT to host an introduction to fishing course

Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut will host a two-day introduction to fishing course at the Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol.

The class will be taught by a state certified fishing instructor from the Department of Energy and Environmental CARE Program.

The required classroom instruction with demonstration will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a fishing trip on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The CARE program will provide fishing equipment to borrow and bait for the fishing trip.

The introductory course is designed to teach everything you need to know to start fishing, including where to go, how to tie a strong knot, what baits to use, how to identify and care for your catch, and more.

This class was designed for adults and families, with children ages 8 and older. For those ages 16 and older, a valid fishing license is required.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. To do so, please contact Kirsten Tomlinson by phone, (860) 583-1234, or by email, ktomlinson@elcct.org.