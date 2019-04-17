Baseball: BE’s Jagger Duquette up for challenge vs. New Britain

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – With a slate of four games over a six-day stretch, it was all hands on deck for the Bristol Eastern baseball team – starting with a Central Connecticut Conference interdivisional showdown with New Britain from Clem J. Roy Field (Clem Dome) in Bristol on Wednesday, April 10.

And with star pitcher Jagger Duquette getting about a week’s rest in between games to open the season, he was more than ready to go against the Golden Hurricanes.

Duquette did not disappoint as the senior threw a two-hit shutout – leading the Lancers to a 6-0 win to move his squad to 2-0 on the campaign.

The loss dropped New Britain to 0-3 as the team was outscored 16-3 over its first three games of the year.

Duquette (2-0) went the distance and allowed just two singles. He walked one batter and the Eastern defense made only one miscue in the field.

The Lancers’ retired the side in order in four of the seven innings.

Eastern’s offense exploded for nine hits as Matt D’Amato had two singles and a double while scoring a run over a busy day of action from the plate.

But this day was more about pitching and defense.

A leadoff single to New Britain’s Justin Adorno in the fourth went nowhere as he was gunned down trying to steal second base.

There was more of the same in the fifth as Nigel Crundwell led off with a hit and when Chris Gibbs got on base via an infield error, New Britain had runners on first and second with no outs.

However, it was all for not as Duquette fanned the next three batters to quickly end the threat.

Besides, it was already a 6-0 game and all but over at that point of the showdown.

The Lancers scored two runs in the second inning, three more in the fourth and added a single tally in the bottom of the fifth for those half dozen runs.

After a scoreless first frame of play, the Eastern offense went to work in the bottom of the second.

Ian Latko hit a one-out double over the left fielder’s head to start the second and James Dauphinee followed up with a grounder to second.

But when the throw to first went wild, Latko scored to make it a 1-0 contest.

From there, Jacobi Bouchard doubled to left to score Dauphinee and it was a 2-0 game in Eastern’s favor.

After a scoreless third frame, the Lancers went back on the attack in the fourth.

Anthony Marrotti smashed a double to left to open the inning while Dauphinee drew a base-on-balls to put two on.

Devan Jacques then singled to left to score Marrotti as the runners moved up to second and third on the throw home, becoming a 3-0 contest.

Dauphinee later scored on a wild pitch and Jacques came home on Carson Sassu’s RBI single with New Britain on the short end of a 5-0 score.

And then, to add a little insurance, the Lancers padded their lead with a single run in the fifth.

D’Amato singled to right-center to open the stanza and then, after two outs, Latko walked to put two runners on base.

Dauphinee followed up with a single up the middle, scoring D’Amato, as the 6-0 push would be the final score of the game.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.