Baseball: Opportunity knocks, Eastern’s Lozier opens door

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Sometimes, when opportunity knocks, you better be there to answer the door.

That’s exactly what Bristol Eastern sophomore Anthony Lozier did when teammate Matt D’Amato suffered an injury earlier in the week.

Now entrenched in the line-up, Lozier slapped out the game-winning hit against Maloney on Friday, April 11 as the Lancers seized a 2-0 victory in a CCC South tilt from Clem J. Roy Field in Bristol.

Lozier, who Eastern head coach Mike Giovinazzo gave a good preseason look to, played extremely well over the last two games and justified his spot in the line-up with the two-RBI single that helped the Lancers take the showdown.

Eastern pitcher Travis Mays got his first start this year for the program, helping to take the contest in just over 90 minutes.

It was a complete game effort from the senior as he allowed just three singles and no extra-base hits.

Mays struck out seven while walking only two.

Facing the minimum number of batters through four innings, base-runners were few and far between for the Spartans over the game.

Mays gave up a one out walk in the first inning to Maloney’s Kam Hartenstein, who was erased when the next batter, Elliott Good, lined to short and doubled Hartenstein off second after he advanced to the base via a wild pitch.

Mays threw only 30 pitches through the first four innings and just 90 overall in the game.

The Spartans hits were off singles by Aiden Cruz in the fifth inning with two outs while Evan Avery added one in the sixth with one gone.

And Ethan Brazel nabbed a single in the seventh and final stanza with one out.

Eastern tallied six hits for the game, including two doubles by James Dauphinee and a one-out triple from Anthony Marrotti.

Eastern scored its two runs in the bottom of the second off Maloney pitcher John Vumback who drew the loss in the game.

Dauphinee opened the stanza with a double to left center as Eastern had a runner in scoring position.

Following a strikeout, Jacobi Bouchard walked – putting runners on first and second.

The runners moved up a base on a groundout for the second out of the inning with Lozier coming up to bat.

Lozier, proving his worth on the varsity level, worked the count to 3-0 before seeing things go full.

He then fouled off two pitches before finally blasting out the key hit, leading the team to the eventual 2-0 victory over the Spartans.

