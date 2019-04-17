BC girls lax goes 1-2 on week; BC boys lax falls to Tolland

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Central girls lacrosse team went 1-2 this week, falling to Rocky Hill (12-2) and Edwin O. Smith (18-9).

But the Rams won a big one on Tuesday, April 9 as the locals rocked Enfield 16-2 from the Bristol Central turf field.

The Rams, who even got a little air time on the local news, had several scorers tally multiple goals.

Jade Longo led the charge with four goals against Enfield while Makayla Bunker, Corinna Marsh, and Sadye Kowalczyk all chipped in with two goals apiece.

Six other players flipped in a goal while keeper Liz Hintz came up with nine saves.

The victory evened the team’s record to 2-2 overall – finishing up the week at 2-3.

To open the season, Central defeated Enfield 12-2 on April 4 while one day later, the program fell to RHAM 14-4.

Longo notched three goals in that opening season win against Enfield.

On the boys side, the Bristol Central lacrosse program fell to Tolland on Monday, April 8 by a 14-1 final while dropping a tough 14-4 decision at RHAM on Thursday, April 11.

The Central outdoor track and field programs had the week off from competition due to the weather while the softball squad had three games in three days.

The Rams were 1-2 over that stretch.

On Wednesday, April 10, Central smashed Wethersfield 11-1 while the next day, the Rams fell at home to Northwest Catholic 4-1.

And then on Friday, Central traveled to South Windsor and dropped a tough 9-0 decision.

The golf team split the week as the Rams turned away Platt 207-259 on Tuesday while losing to Southington on Thursday by a 148-227 final.

And the Bristol Central girls tennis team fell to Bristol Eastern on Friday 6-1.

