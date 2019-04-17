St. Paul tennis back on track; Golfers win

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – After a tough 4-3 setback at Woodland on Monday, April 8, the St. Paul Catholic girls tennis team got right back to its winning ways, defeating Torrington by a clean 7-0 sweep from Page Park in Bristol.

During the Naugatuck Valley League engagement on Wednesday, April 10, the Falcons earned their third shutout of the season and moved to 4-1 overall on the year.

Torrington fell to 0-3 over the losing effort.

St. Paul Catholic’s top single player – Ximena Varela-Marin – easily defeated Maggie Schnyer by an 8-0 push while Grace Carabetta, the Falcons’ No. 2 player, turned away Torington’s Azra Hodzic, 8-3.

No. 3 Lydia Feng defeated Veda Patel by an 8-2 final while No. 4 Nicole Kempes nabbed an 8-0 win over Olivia Smith.

And St. Paul Catholic’s doubles crew dominated as well.

The No. 1 duo of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta shutout Torrington’s Mazda Delgado and Payton Chabre won by an 8-0 score.

No. 2 Violet Rodriguez and Adriana Varela-Marin beat Jocelyn Orellana-Tanya Hanecak, 8-1 and the No. 3 tandem of Alexis Wozdusiewicz and Romi Bagdasarian blanked Eva Ciarcia and Vidhi Patel 8-0 as the Falcons won for the fourth time in 2019.

And then on Thursday, April 11, the St. Paul Catholic boys golf team won for the second time this year, downing Wolcott 166-205 in a Naugatuck Valley League tilt from Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol (par 35).

Medalist Michael Dolce led the Falcons with a 38, an excellent score.

Also scoring for St. Paul Catholic was Ryne Salius 41, Jordan Rinaldi 41, Jeremy Rinaldi 46, and Chris Millerick 49.

Wolcott’s Jared Dunn carded a 48 to lead his team.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Colin Brandt 49, Jack Fishbein 50, and Michael Santop 58.

St. Paul Catholic moved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in Naugatuck Valley League play while Wolcott fell to 0-2.

