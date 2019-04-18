BOE offers recognition to school community members

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During the Bristol Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, April 3, several members of the school community were recognized for their commitments to the school district, and all who benefit from it

Dr. Michael Dietter and Erika Treannie were recognized, explained commissioner Karen Vibert, during the Wade’s World Foundation annual fundraiser, “for what they do with the children from the Juvenile Review Board.”

Wade’s World, Vibert said, was founded by former Bristol teacher, Kevin Fuller, in conjunction with Bonnie and Al Botteon, in memory of their son, Wade Botteon. Wade, a former Bristol Public Schools student, passed away due to cancer. The Wade’s World Foundation, is similar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to “help children in our area, and brighten their lives,” according to the Wade’s World Foundation Facebook page.

Treannie said that they community policing program had been looking for activities to do over the winter. She reached out to Dietter because of his background in handcrafting and building canoes. Dietter and his son, John, have been volunteering with the program for the past three years.

Dietter said that the mentorship program is a joint project between the Bristol Board of Education, Bristol Eastern High School, and the Bristol Police Department.

“It’s a traditional woodworking program, but it’s about building relationships and that’s what we do over the course of the winter,” said Dietter. “It’s an opportunity for this group of students to give back to the community, and we’re happy to say that for the past three years we’ve been able to donate a toboggan or a similar product to Wade’s World for their fundraiser.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sue Moreau recognized several individuals from the school community.

Michael Coderre, a Bristol Eastern High School teacher, was honored as the Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra 2019 Person of the Year for his collaboration between the BEHS choral department and the orchestra over the past six years.

Ashlynn Jefferson, a senior at BEHS, was recognized for her fundraising efforts to help support Unified Sports and Possibility Theater. She explained that Possibility Theater is a new program that allows differently-abled students a creative outlet. She said she was able to help raise $2,350, which will allow Possibility Theater to have money for props and club shirts.

Moreau also recognized Bristol Public Schools for being awarded a 2019 Best Communities for Music Education award; BEHS senior, Taylor Dominique, for being presented a YWCA Women in Leadership award; and Heaven Grenea and Ian Mastropiero, fifth graders at Hubbell Elementary, for receiving Connecticut Association of Schools awards.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.