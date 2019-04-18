Hospital pays tribute to its departing board chair

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

The end of Doug Devnew’s two-year-term as chair of the board of directors was acknowledged at Bristol Hospital’s annual meeting April 3.

“He’s been incredible as a leader of this board, really focused hard on continued development of board education, board performance, and really the role and the function of the oversight of this organization… as a community asset is extremely valuable,” said president and CEO Kurt Barwis of the organization now known as Bristol Health.

Glenn Heiser, a board member since 2008, will now serve as board chair. John Lodovico will be vice chair of the board. Louis Auletta, Jr. will be the board treasurer and secretary.

“Thank you to the board of directors and corporators for your trust and support of me, and my new role as board chair. It’s both an honor and a privilege to serve Bristol Hospital and the community,” said Heiser. “Now as I begin my tenure as chairperson of the board, my focus will be on the strategic planning process. This process will include a long term view and integrated, detailed financial plan. The combination of which will help connect our future focus and investments needed to sustain our mission and commitment to the community we serve. I will do my best to continue the good work of our chair, cultivating physician engagement with the president of our medical staff and the chair of the Multi Specialty Group.”

Barwis also presented Hospital Champion Awards to Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Barwis explained that shortly after posting “the largest loss we had in many, many years,” equating to almost $7 million, Rendina Health Care was still eager to work with the hospital on the Ambulatory Care Center, which Barwis said will open on Monday, June 10.

“I said to Rendina staff, we posted almost a $7 million loss and you still went through with the transaction, you still closed on a building that’s $25 million to $30 million by the time we fit it out and it’s fully operational,” said Barwis. “What they said was they believed in us, they believed in the story, they believed in who we were, they believed in this community. They invested, not just in a building, but they invested in Bristol and the community that we serve.”

In October 2019, Barwis explained, the state of Connecticut cut Bristol Health’s reimbursement by almost 29 percent, due to an error in the state’s software. That number, he said, kept growing and growing.

“We reached out to our community partner, Thomaston Savings Bank, and they approved an emergency $1 million line of credit, on top of an unsecured million dollar line of credit that they had provided us before,” said Barwis. “So, the belief in the organization, the commitment to the community, was just extraordinary, absolutely extraordinary.”

