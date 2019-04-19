Obituary: Carl R. Venditto, 86

Carl R. Venditto, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019. Carl was born in Plainville, CT on May 9, 1932, the oldest son of the late Carmen and Louise Venditto.

He was a graduate of New Britain High School (Class of 1951). Carl obtained a B.S. in Education from Boston University, an MS from CCSU and advanced degrees from the University of Hartford and University of Bridgeport. He spent 35 years as teacher, principal and administrator in New Britain, Middletown, Bristol and Southington School Systems.

Carl was a distinguished member of the Marine Corps Reserve for 33 years, retiring as a Colonel. Following his military career, he was involved in numerous functions that supported members of the armed services, including serving as Chairman of the CT Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve as an Ambassador for the United States Army Reserve. During his illustrious military and post military career, Carl was awarded numerous service medals and honors, including Connecticut Veteran of the Year in 2006.

Carl was predeceased by his wife, Regina who passed away in 2015. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (William) Hosmer of Southington and Victoria (Mitchell) Gates of Castle Rock, CO; and one son, Richard Venditto of Newington, CT. In addition, he had four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Carl is also survived by his brother, Eugene (Donna) Venditto of Naples, FL, his sister- in -law, Elizabeth Strain of Brookline, MA along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church in Southington on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl’s memory to a Military Organization of the donor’s choice or the New Britain Museum of Art.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com