Mum Fest to hold spring craft fair

The Mum Festival Committee is already planning the 2019 extravaganza, beginning with the Spring Fling Craft Fair.

The fair will be held at the Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St. on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maria Tramazzo and Linda Salisbury, co-chairs of the Mum Festival Fundraising Committee, coordinated last year’s Spring Fling Craft Fair, as well as the return of the Mum Gala, a formal event to be held in the fall.

The Spring Fling Craft Fair was formed last year, and functions as a fundraiser for the Mum Festival that takes place every year in September.

“It’s a community function, and I just wanted to help out,” Tramazzo said of the Mum festival. “It’s nice to see everybody enjoying a local activity.”

Tramazzo said the craft fair on April 20 will feature a variety of vendors, such as jewelry, candles, clothing, painted items, and handcrafted items.

There also will be food for sale. The Bristol Polish American Club will be selling food. The Bristol Exchange Club, which oversees the Mum Festival, will be selling baked goods.

The Exchange Club also will be selling tickets to the annual Pequabuck River Duck Race on May 5. The club also will be selling tickets for an upcoming casino bus trip.

Tramazzo explained that money raised through the casino trip will help fund the Bristol Exchange Club scholarship program.

There also will be raffles.

The Spring Fling Craft Fair is one of many fundraiser events that will take place leading up to the Mum Festival in the fall. Other events include the Mum Gala and a bingo event.

According to Tramazzo, there was a lot of interest in this year’s craft fair. They are no longer taking vendors or volunteers for this event,

The festival committee is still looking for both crafters and volunteers to take part in the Mum Festival in September. If you are interested in participating, please contact Tramazzo, (860) 628-1435. To find a copy of the vendor application for the Mum Fest, visit, bristolmumfestival.com.

