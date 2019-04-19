Raymond J. Fillion, 70, of Bristol, beloved husband of Denyse (Levesque) Fillion, died on Sunday (April 14, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Raymond was born in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada on July 28, 1948 and was a son of the late Thuribe and Yvette (Gagnon) Fillion. A Bristol resident for the past 50 years, he enjoyed a career as a carpenter. In recent years he enjoyed bird watching the Canada Geese in town. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bristol, attending St. Ann Church. In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by two brothers: Martial Fillion of Plainville, and Jean Fillion and wife, Laura, of Bristol; a sister: Judith Tanguay and husband, Raymond, of Quebec, Canada; sister-in-law: Laurie Fillion of Plainville; the extended Levesque family; and nieces and nephews. His brother Bernard Fillion died 30 minutes after Raymond, and he was predeceased by brothers: Sylvain and Steve Fillion. Relatives and friends may call to pay respects to Raymond and Bernard and family at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 5 and 8 PM. Funeral services for Raymond will be held on Monday (April 22, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit Raymond’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

