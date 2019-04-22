Make-A-Wish Walk For Wishes coming to Compounce

Make-A-Wish Connecticut Walks For Wishes will be held Saturday, May 11.

There will be face painting, arts and crafts, balloon animals, a pancake breakfast from Lil’ Chip’s Pancake Truck, and prizes as families and teams walk to raise money to help make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

Registration is at 8 a.m. The walk is a 5K (3.1 mile) loop that winds its way around Bear Creek Campground and through the theme park before it comes to life for the day.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

To register or for more information about Walk For Wishes, visit ct.wish.org/walk