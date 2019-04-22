Obituary: Conjetta (Tarantino) Chretien, 74

Conjetta (Tarantino) Chretien, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of the late Herman Chretien.

She was born on April 14, 1945 the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Mancini) Tarantino in Abilene, TX. Prior to her retirement she worked in accounting for Walmart. Conjetta loved doing all kinds of puzzles and enjoyed knitting.

She is survived by 3 brothers; John Tarantino and wife Maria of Southington, Anthony Tarantino of FL, 6 sisters; Anna and husband Jim Donna , Josephine and husband Joe Amadore all of Bristol, Kathryn Farr of Torrington, Irene Dobson of Washington, Joanne Sotkovsky of FL and Lucille Theriault of Bloomfield and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington with a service at 7 pm. Burial will be on Thursday at Hillside Cemetery, North Main St. in Terryville at 11 am.

