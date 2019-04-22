Woman injured in hit-and-run accident

At 11:04 p.m. on Saturday, Bristol officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a struck pedestrian. Police said a 34-year-old female was struck at the intersection of West Washington Street and King Street. The vehicle that struck the women left the scene, said police.

A passing motorist assisted the victim by taking her to Bristol Hospital. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was treated for an injury to her foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Sutton (investigating officer) at (860)584-3011, ext. 3257.