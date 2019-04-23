Police respond to armed robbery

Bristol Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at K&S Liquors, 191 Park Street, on Monday, April 22.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

BPD reported that just before 3:30 p.m., “the perpetrator entered the store and asked to buy cigarettes. As the clerk was ringing him out, the perp brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun before snatching an undetermined amount of cash from the register.”

The police are asking for anyone with information to contact Officer Cyr and the Bristol Police by calling, (860) 584-3011.