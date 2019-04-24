Baseball: Errors sink Eastern against Newington

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern baseball coach Mike Giovinazzo knows that errors in the field could be the Achilles’ heel of his program this year.

And in a Central Connecticut Conference, CCC South tilt against Newington on Friday, April 19, it all fell apart on the home team due to miscues and gaffes.

Six errors led to just one earned run – of the nine scored – as the Indians defeated the Lancers 9-2 from Clem J. Roy Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern.

It was the second straight loss by the Eastern program (5-2). Newington improved to 6-1 on the season.

This contest belonged to Eastern early as the Lancers notched two runs off eventual game-winner Jack Kelley.

A hit batsman, a walk, and an infield single from James Dauphinee loaded up the bases for Noah Hickey who grounded a single up the middle to score two runs as Eastern led 2-0 after one completed frame.

But in the top of the second inning, Newington batted around the order.

The Indians notched six runs, five of which were unearned against Eastern starter Trevor Mays (1-1).

A walk to the leadoff batter, followed by a single by Zack Nakonechny, put runners on the corners as Newington was on the attack.

Tony DeBlasio’s ground ball was then misplayed, leading to a run as the Indians chopped the deficit to 2-1.

Mays, to his credit, retired the next two batters before the inning truly fell apart.

The Eastern pitcher then gave up a walk, hit a batter, and when Ryan Saindon blasted out a three run triple, Newington held a 5-2 edge.

Saindon later scored the sixth run of the inning on an infield single by Gunnar Johnson to make it a four-run game through just an inning-a-half of action.

From that point on in the showdown, the Lancers managed only three additional hits off Kelley.

Singles by Jack Kozikowski and Anthony Marrotti in the third, and a base hit by Andrew Lozier in the fourth was the only additional offense the home team was able to cobble together.

Newington continued to take advantage of Eastern’s poor defense as the game went on and into the fourth inning, the Indians added a run to its tally.

Jon Pyne led off the stanza with a single between first and second, took second base on a wild pitch, and then went to third on an infield error.

He later scored on a balk to increase his squad’s lead to 7-2.

Kelley walked Eastern leadoff batter Ian Latko in the fifth but then retired the final eight Eastern batters in the game which included a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth.

Leading by five runs going into the sixth stanza, Newington notched two additional runs to make it a 9-2 contest.

An infield error allowed leadoff batter Jordan Brunetti to reach first and another rally was heating up.

Jacobi Bouchard relieved Mays but things did not get any better due to miscues and gaffes.

An error on a pickoff attempt moved up Brunetti and Ethan Errera singled in a run to make it 8-2 affair.

And after another error on a pickoff, coupled with two wild pitches, Errera eventually scored Newington’s final run – making it 9-2.

