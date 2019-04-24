Baseball: Falcons set themselves up, winning 5 of 6

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic baseball team started the campaign by winning five of six games and on Tuesday, April 16, the Falcons downed Torrington 10-4.

Chris Mills led the offensive charge with a homer, a double and three RBI while teammate Julian Thayer added a couple doubles and two RBI.

Shaun Remilard nabbed four RBI to pace the Falcons attack.

On the mound, Walker Sharp was extremely sharp over his six innings on the hill, striking out six.

And it became a clean sweep on the day when the softball squad downed Torrington 4-1.

Jessica Persechino tallied nine Ks while allowing four hits. She also tripled in the contest.

Katrina Roy added three hits while Janessa Gonzalez also had a three-base hit for the locals.

Then on Wednesday, April 17, the baseball squad fell to Watertown 4-3 from Deland Field.

It was the final game before St. Paul Catholic’s non-conference tilt against Litchfield from Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford on Tuesday, April 23.

But the softball team won on Wednesday, turning away Watertown 9-2 in Bristol.

In boys lacrosse – in what turned into a wild affair – the St. Paul Catholic squad fell to Central Connecticut Conference challenger East Catholic 16-15 on Thursday, April 18.

On the girls side, the girls lacrosse squad evened its record to 2-2, wining its second straight match behind a commanding 15-4 victory over Wolcott from Bristol.

And then to open the girls golf schedule on Wednesday, St. Paul Catholic easily downed South Windsor 182-220 from Westwoods Golf Course in Farmington.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.