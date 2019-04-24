Baseball: Redcoats improve record, topping Eastern

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Berlin baseball squad finally hung a loss on the Bristol Eastern program this year, posting a 6-5 win over the Lancers from Clem J. Roy Field at Bristol Eastern on Thursday, April 18.

The Redcoats improved their season record to 6-1 while Eastern fell to 5-1 over the CCC South event.

Eastern had only five hits for the game including two singles by Jack Kozikowski.

The Lancers earned nine walks in the game and had another player hit by a pitch but the squad left 11 runners on base in the end.

Berlin tallied six hits for the game, which included two doubles by Gianni Fanelli.

In the end, only three of Berlin’s six runs were earned.

The Redcoats took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off starter Ethan Ryan (1-1) and the visitors never yielded the lead.

A hit batsman and a walk put two runners on for Berlin while Giancarlo Tufano’s two out single scored the first run of the game.

An Eastern infield error scored the next two runs of the stanza as the Lancers trailed 3-0 through just an inning-and-a-half of play.

But Eastern scored a run in the third to get back into the fray.

A walk to Andrew Lozier, a single by Carson Sassu, and a base-on-balls to Ian Latko loaded the bases with no one out.

But the Lancers only generated one run in the tilt, off a groundout by Anthony Marrotti, to chop the deficit to 3-1.

From there, the Redcoats scored single runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings.

In the fourth, a leadoff walk to Nick Melville, followed by an RBI double to left by Vince Dastoli, made it 4-1 and Berlin was once again up by three.

Eastern then scored two runs in the fifth to chop the deficit to 4-3.

With two gone, Kozikowski singled, followed by two walks to load the bases.

Noah Hickey then slapped a single to left to score the two runs, making it a one-run game.

Berlin got those runs back and in the sixth, an infield error, a walk, a wild pitch put runners on second and third.

A sacrifice fly by Dastoli scored a run to make it a 5-3 contest.

And in the seventh, Fanelli opened the inning by hitting a ball over left fielder Jacobi Bouchard’s head for a double.

Fanelli then stole third and scored what turned out to be the go-ahead via a balk, with the game a 6-3 contest in Berlin’s favor.

In the bottom of the seventh, Eastern loaded the bases with no outs, on three consecutive walks by reliever Cam Murphy, to put the winning runners on.

Murphy earned a strikeout for the first out but Eastern scored off a Berlin miscue.

Two runs scored on an infield throwing error and quickly, it was a 6-5 game with two runners in scoring position.

But Murphy ended the showdown with a strikeout and groundout as Berlin snuck out of Bristol with a 6-5 win to break Eastern’s five-game winning streak.

