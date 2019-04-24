Softball: Lancers stay undefeated

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern softball squad ended the week of Friday, April 19 undefeated as the Lancers beat two squads of the Central Connecticut Conference by a combined 17-1 score.

Eastern, just hanging outside of the top-10 of the Connecticut polls, spun Platt 12-1 on Wednesday, April 17 while on Friday, April 19 – on a bit of a windy day – the locals shutout Enfield 5-0 – moving to 5-0 on the campaign.

The Eastern squad might actually crack the top-10 in the polls this week. But regardless of any kind of ranking, the Lancers took care of business in the 11-run blowout against Platt.

The Lancers racked up a dozen hits to match those 12 runs as Taylor Keegan led the charge with a 3-for-3 performance from the dish that included two runs, two RBI, a walk, and a stolen base.

Winning pitcher Erin Girard had two hits, including a double, while Alyssa Hackling was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Alison Tellier was also 2-of-4 with a run and an RBI.

Zoe Lowe (home run), Riley Giblin, and Jasmine Perez all added hits for the Lancers.

On the hill, Girard threw four innings, allowing just three hits, one earned run, while posting nine strikeouts.

Tellier earned a little time on the mound as well and in three innings of action, she allowed just a solitary hit while posting two strikeouts.

The Lancers notched a run in the first inning, scored two more in the second but midway through the affair, it was just a 3-1 contest with the Panthers hanging around.

But an eight-run third frame buried Platt as Eastern nearly made things academic.

Platt’s Caitlyn Hart hit a double and drew the loss on the mound for the visitors.

And then in a contest from Enfield, Eastern had little trouble with the squad on the road.

Hackling (3-for-4, double, triple, 3 RBI) led the charge offensively for the locals and had a huge offensive day.

Crafty catcher Paige McLaughlin went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Lowe was 1-for-3 with a walk, run, and a stolen base, while Giblin hit a double for an RBI, also walking twice.

Perez also earned a base-on-balls in the game.

Girard went the distance, allowing just five hits, fanning eight, and walking four.

The Lancers surged in front 1-0 after one frame of play and off a three-run third, the visitors were in charge at 4-0, never looking back.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver. com.