St. Paul girls hit snags in tennis, going 1-2

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic tennis team hit a couple bumps in the road this past week, going 1-2 overall and losing to two programs with a combined one loss.

It all started on Tuesday, April 16 when Watertown just snuck by the Falcons 4-3 in a meet from Page Park in Bristol.

On the singles front, St. Paul Catholic’s Ximena Varela-Marin defeated Sarah Cipriano by an 8-6 final in the top spot in the rotation.

And No. 3 singles competitor Nicole Kempes earned an 8-4 win over Bianca Way.

The Falcons took the second doubles match as the combination of

Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta defeated Lira Cenka and Sophia Charbonneau 8-1.

The victory propelled the Indians to 3-1 on the year.

And then on Wednesday, April 17, St. Paul Catholic blanked Kennedy 7-0 from Waterbury.

Ximena Varela-Marin won in No. 1 singles over Victoria Soto by an 8-1 decision while Carina Fiscella defeated Angela Cipi 8-1 at the No. 2 position.

No. 3 Nicole Kempes was an 8-1 victor over Maggie Cali and St. Paul Catholic’s fourth singles competitor, Alexis Wozdusiewcz, was a victor by forfeit (8-0).

All the doubles teams won for the Falcons as well.

The No. 1 combination of Grace Carabetta and Lydia Feng spun an 8-1 decision over Aminda Lika and Alahonis Lopez while Rogers and Alexis Carabetta defeated Sara Way and Sophia Gaspard in No. 2 doubles by an 8-0 final.

And at No. 3 spot, the Falcons’ duo of Violet Rodriguez and Adriana Varela-Marin blanked Ariana Rice and Lydia Vergala, 8-0.

And the challenge against Naugatuck on Thursday, April 18 was the program’s third straight meet of the week as the Falcons fell 5-2 from Page Park.

Wins for St. Paul Catholic included No. 1 singles as Ximena Valera-Marin shutout Sabrah Cegelski 8-0 while the No. 3 doubles duo of Violet Rodriguez and Adriana Varela-Marin beat Alison Bodyk and Adriana Moreno by a 9-8 final.

Naugatuck improved to an outstanding 6-0 overall while St. Paul Catholic fell to 5-3.

Golf makes it four-for-four.

St. Paul Catholic boys golf program won its third and fourth consecutive meets last week as the Falcons defeated both Seymour and Naugatuck from Chippanee Golf Club in Bristol.

Win number three came against Seymour on Tuesday, April 16 as St. Paul Catholic won 175-214.

Michael Dolce earned medalist honors by carding a 41 while Jeremy Rinaldi took home a 45.

Jordan Rinaldi (50) and Chris Millerick (51) also shot well for the locals.

Cody Guillette carded a 47 for Seymour, falling to 1-2 overall.

And then on Thursday, the Falcons easily turned away Naugatuck 164-220 as the Falcons improved to 4-0 on the campaign from Chippanee.

Dolce shot a season-best 37 for St. Paul Catholic, earning medalist honors in the process.

Also for Bristol, Salius (39), Jeremy Rinaldi (43), Millerick (45), and Jordan Rinaldi (48) all shot under 50 for the Falcons.

Naugatuck’s Ryan Hunt carded a 49 but the program fell to 1-3 on the season.

This week, the Falcons turn back the clock to its Northwest Conference days to battle East Catholic and Northwest Catholic on Monday, April 29 from the Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford.

And the following day, the local program travels to Western Hills to take on Holy Cross in Naugatuck Valley League action before a bit of a break (weather permitting).

