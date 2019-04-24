Track: Central girls split; Rams beat Platt not Berlin

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central girls track and field team split against two tough squads of the Central Connecticut Conference on Tuesday, April 16.

The Rams were easy 112-38 victors over Platt while Central fell to Berlin by 10, 78-68.

The results left the Rams with a 2-1 record overall.

Central had several first place finishers on the day as Adalia Malick took the 400 meters with a time of 1:02.98 while the 4×400 meter relay team also nabbed a first place finish.

The combination of Mia Hinton, Emma Stone, Sofia Veronsi, and Gabriella Calfe won the relay in 4:24.

In the field, Gabrielle Calfe won the triple jump with a leap of 32’4.74”while Kaiya Alexander took the shot put, throwing a winning toss of 32 feet and 10 inches.

Finally, Camile Attle was the victor in the pole vault event, making a successful attempt of 6’6”.

The Rams had a very good start to the season with the two wins, including the 84-57 victory from Plainville to open the year.

The big event is coming up on Saturday, April 27 as the squad will host the annual Greater Bristol Invitational – starting at 10 a.m. and will feature several local programs and teams.

This past weekend’s Hillhouse Invite, in which Central was going to take a part of, was cancelled.

