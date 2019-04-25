Obituary: Albina (Swingle) Breault, 91

Albina (Swingle) Breault, 91, of Old Orchard Beach, ME, formerly of Bristol, widow of Paul O. Breault, died on April 7, 2019 at Pine Point Center, Scarborough, ME. Albina was born on September 14, 1927 in Bristol where she spent most of her life, except for the last three years where she lived in Old Orchard Beach with her son. She was the daughter of the late John and Constance Swingle who came originally from Lithuania. She went to school at the old Bristol High School. During the war, she worked at New Departure. She also worked at Mills Box Shop and Harvest Bakery. As time went on, she worked as a clerk at a liquor store and sent all the money she made to her son in college. Fishing with her husband was a great passion of hers. Wherever their son’s family lived they were sure to be there for Christmas. When a parent dies there is no equal to their love. Her story goes down through the people who loved her, as she is now with the people she loved and who loved her. She leaves her son, Edward Paul Breault of Old Orchard beach, ME; granddaughter: Janelle Arnold and her husband Sean; great-granddaughter: Zaylee Arnold, all of Denver, CO. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers: George and Edward Swingle, and twin sisters Anna and Veronica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 27, 2019) at 10 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Saturday at 9 AM. Please visit Albina’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

