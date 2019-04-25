Obituary: Carol A. Linnell, 72

Carol A. Linnell, 72, of Pequabuck, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at home.

Carol was born March 26, 1947 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Everett & Maude (Kovaleski) Linnell. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former O.Z Gedney Co. of Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville, member of the Women’s Guild of the church and member of the Senior Bowling League.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas B. Linnell of Pequabuck; her sister, Sharon R. Apt of Pequabuck, her nephews, Russell and Ryan Apt and Bryan Meccariello, and a special cousin, Jenifer Toth. She was predeceased by a sister, Diane Meccariello.

Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10.00. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 – 8PM.

www.scottfuneralhome.com