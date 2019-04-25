Obituary: Donald B. Mazerolle, 84

Donald B. Mazerolle, 84, life-long Bristol resident, beloved husband of Judith (Lowrey) Mazerolle, died on Sunday (April 21, 2019) at Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford. Donald was born on September 12, 1934 in Bristol and was a son of the late David and Yvonne (Belisle) Mazerolle. After graduating from Bristol High School in 1952, Donald joined the United States Army. On leave from the Army, he met the love of his life, Judith Lowrey at Lake Compounce. He worked as an accountant at first but found his true calling when he began his twenty-nine-year teaching career at Bristol Eastern High School. Donald taught in the business department and was a favorite among many of his students. His former students often remark that he made learning fun. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, spending time with his family, and following the Yankees. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Forestville. He will be greatly missed and will be fondly remembered for his friendly manner and great sense of humor. In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by two daughters: Barbara Tedeschi and husband, Ken of Branford, and Kathy Mazerolle and husband, David Moore of Middletown; two grandsons: John and David Tedeschi; two sisters: Jeannette Giola and husband, Ed of Bristol, and Doris Jacques and husband, Roy of Salisbury; sister-in-law: Sue Mazerolle of Terryville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter: Sharon Mazerolle and a brother, Raymond Mazerolle. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at 11 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial, with military honors, will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Donald and his family wish to thank the entire staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center in Forestville and Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford for their great care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Donald’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

