Obituary: Donna (Paradis) Dube, 72

Donna (Paradis) Dube, 72, of Forestville, beloved wife of Jude T. Dube, passed peacefully in her home with loved ones at her side on Holy Thursday (April 18, 2019). Donna was born in Framingham, MA on May 31, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Edgar and Bernadette (Perreault) Paradis. A Bristol resident for most of her life, she was a happy volunteer at Bristol Hospital for several years and was a Foster Mom for the New York City Fresh Air Youth Program. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville, where she served as a Lector. She loved cooking for her family during the Holidays. Most importantly throughout her life, she always put her family first. In addition to her loving husband of 51 years, Donna is survived by four children: Tammy DeFilippo and husband, Gary, of Terryville, Keith Dube of Harwinton, Wayne Dube and wife, Kathryn, of New Hartford, and Nathan Dube and wife, Jill, of Bristol; a brother: Mark Paradis of New Brunswick, Canada; a sister: Lisa Boilard of Forestville; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Devan DeFilippo, Avery, Mason, Noah, Marissa, and McKenna Dube; an uncle, Adrien “Pete” Paradis of East Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Paradis. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (April 25, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, CT 06010 or to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511. The entire family would like to thank all staff at Smilow, especially her “angel” nurse Chris. Please visit Donna’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

