Obituary: Marie A. (Contrastano) Maniscalco, 89

Marie A. (Contrastano) Maniscalco, 89, of Bristol, wife of Anthony Maniscalco, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born on March 28, 1930 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Peter and Angelina (Falcone) Contrastano.

Marie was a parishioner at St. Anthony’s Church. She was a member of the O.S.I.A, Rosary Society and Red Hats. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, cook, and play cards.

In addition to her beloved husband, Marie is survived by her two daughters: Maria D’Addario and her husband George of Bristol, Toni Ann Parenteau and her husband Jon of Cheshire; her sister: Angela Bellas and her husband George of Pennsylvania; her four grandchildren: Gina D’Addario and her wife Jessie Lund, Anthony D’Addario, Maria and Jon Anthony Parenteau; her great grandson: Theo Lund; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers: Fred and Raymond Contrastano.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

