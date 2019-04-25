The future of voting: Ziogas, Merrill make pitch for changes

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill, and state Representative Chris Ziogas hosted an early voting and no-excuse absentee ballot public forum last Thursday.

Merrill explained at the forum held at the Manross Library she wanted to address a constitutional amendment “to allow 16 year olds to pre-register to vote,” and a constitutional amendment that would allow for Connecticut residents more opportunities to vote.

In Merrill’s opinion, the voting age should remain at 18 years old, but the pre-registration should be lowered in order to encourage participation. She said civic education has always been important to her, and that this amendment would be “a great way to bring young people in” to the political process.

“I think if you’re not involved in the political process you’re being disenfranchised a little bit,” said Chris Wilson, chair of the Bristol Board of Education. “I think the earlier we can get people involved and realize that they have a say in whatever happens to them in their life it’s important, and voting is the first step of that. But, I hope it’s even more engaged than voting.”

Ziogas agreed, saying that he believes getting young people in the process is essential because “we need them, they’re the young, up-and-coming people who are going to support us. I think everybody should get involved in government, the more the better.”

During this past election, Merrill explained, that there were “thousands more than we usually get” registering to vote between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. Merrill thinks this is due to the fact that “there’s a lot going on in society.”

“All of a sudden, people have come to life politically. For many years it was a lot of apathy,” said Merrill. “I think that people are starting to get engaged again for a whole lot of reasons.”

One such reason, in her opinion, are the mass shootings that continue to occur each year.

“The young people, they feel they’re at risk now, they’re involved and so they are starting to pay attention and wonder what their world is going to look like,” said Merrill.

And while there was an increased number of people registered to vote, Merrill still feels that there could be more participation in Connecticut if voters had a greater opportunity to participate.

“What I want to see is the greatest opportunity for the greatest number of people to come out and vote easily,” said Merrill.

She explained that Connecticut is the only state where voting is not allowed to occur on any day other than the designated Tuesday in November, because of a provision in the state constitution. Merrill hopes to remove that “language from the constitution and put” the revised working into the state statutes instead.

“The other piece of that same constitutional amendment would also remove the restrictions on absentee ballots in the constitution, [but] it would still be in statute,” said Merrill.

Both amendments would have to undergo long processes before becoming ballot-ready items that the public can vote on. If they can be passed in the legislature, then Merrill hopes to see both items on the ballot in either 2020 or 2022.

“Any way we can make it easy and pleasurable for people to vote I think we ought to be doing it, I think we ought to treat voters like customers in a way,” said Merrill. “It should be a good experience, it should be something we do well and I think this would help us do it well.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.