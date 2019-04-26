Obituary: Alex Kellems Taerea, 25

Alex Kellems Taerea, 25, of Williston ND, formerly of Bristol CT, passed away at his residence on Tuesday April 16, 2019.

He was born to Denis Taerea and Karen Kellems on January 12, 1994 in Hartford CT. He grew up in the Bristol area, attending Southside Elementary School, Capital Prep Magnet School in Hartford and University of Connecticut. At the age of 20 he moved to the Williston ND area to work in the Bakken oil fields and make his fortune. He was employed by Crestwood Crude Logistics LLC at the time of his death.

He enjoyed music and motorcycles and was rebuilding a bike he was excited to get on the road. He really enjoyed food and was always available to meet up even to just to eat. He loved his two dogs, Harley and Dakota. He was a good friend to so many people.

He is survived by his mother, Karen, and stepfather, Raymond Heath of Bristol CT; sister Barbara of Bristol, brothers Marc Taerea of Tioga, ND, John Taerea of Jackson Hole, WY; stepbrothers Bryon and Matthew Heath of Bristol, step sister Sarah Heath of Bristol; grandfathers Robert Kellems of Terre Haute IN and Jean Taerea of Stockton CA; and the love of his life Kasiea Kildahl of Eau Claire WI. Alex was predeceased by his father Denis.

He leaves behind a large number of friends and work family in North Dakota who will remember him as a positive light in their lives and someone who worked as hard as he played. He will be deeply missed.

Services were held Saturday April 27th at the Brooklawn Funeral Home 511 Brook St Rocky Hill CT.