Obituary: Rosemary Flanders, 58

Rosemary Flanders, 58, of Bristol, passed with quiet dignity Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of Scot Flanders.

Roe was born in New Britain on April 25, 1960 the daughter of the late Normand and Florence (Lepore) Carlson. She graduated from Tunxis Community College where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She had worked in accounts payable/receivable for several area businesses including Stanley Works and the Avon Old Farms School.

Roe was a lover of cats, and had several of her own. She loved to cook and was well known for her lasagna. Her happy place was the beach, loving her summers at the shore with her family.

Besides her husband, Roe leaves her son, Ryan Flanders; brothers Jeffrey (Karen), Lawrence (Diane), Bruce, and Brian (Linda) Carlson and sister Deborah Connerty; brothers-in-law Richard (Helen) and Dennis (Nancy) Flanders; and her lifelong friend Rosemary Marino and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Richard Carlson.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Her funeral will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home until leaving at 9:45 a.m. for St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The committal service and interment will follow at West Cemetery, Plainville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Roe’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.