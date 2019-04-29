Rotary Club holding can, bottle drive May 4

The Bristol Rotary Club will be holding a can and bottle drive on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center on Shrub Road in Bristol.

Proceeds from the drive will provide scholarships for two students in the Interact Club at Bristol Central High School.

These scholarships are available to Interact Club members and officers who are graduating seniors of Bristol Central in this current academic year. Each year’s scholarship recipients are determined by the officers, membership, and faculty advisors of the Interact Club, and subsequently reviewed and fulfilled by the Bristol Rotary Scholarship Fund Board of Directors.

Interact is a Rotary –sponsored service club that gives young people the opportunity to participate in fun and meaningful service projects while developing leadership skills and meeting new friends.

The Bristol Rotary Club is one of 33,000 clubs that collectively form Rotary International, which has a worldwide membership of 1.2 million. Chartered on May 27, 1927, the Bristol Rotary is a longstanding service club whose motto is “Service Above Self.” The club is a volunteer group of approximately 40 members whose mission is to foster the ideal of service to our community and the world at large.

For more information about the Bristol Rotary Club, visit www.bristolrotaryclub.org, find it on Facebook @BristolCTRotary, or join the club at one of its meetings held every Tuesday mat 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis Restaurant on Pine Street in Bristol.