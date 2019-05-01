Baseball: Tolland washes over Bristol Eastern, 10-0

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern baseball squad was in a bit of a slump during mid-April and when things are going bad, sometimes the misery comes in bunches.

It’s no different in scholastic baseball and when the team Tolland squad showed up for its game against the Lancers on Tuesday, April 23, the squad took historic Muzzy Field in Bristol by storm.

Tolland led from wire-to-wire, winning by a 10-0 final in a Central Connecticut Conference interdivisional bout.

The Eagles (1-5) won for the first time this season while the Lancers lost its third straight game – falling to 5-3 overall.

It was an outstanding, complete game effort for Tolland pitcher John Griffin who allowed just two hits over the showdown.

A single by Anthony Marrotti in the second inning and a double from Andrew Lozier in the sixth was the only offense the home squad was able to muster that day.

Overall, Griffin walked three, struck out four, and retired the side in order in the first, fourth, and fifth innings to secure the win.

He threw just 85 pitches, going the distance for the Eagles.

Eastern’s Jagger Duquette (3-1) did not allow a run over the first inning of play but in the second frame, Tolland sent 10 batters to the plate.

The visitors got to Duquette for five runs as Tolland nabbed an imposing 5-0 lead through one-and-a-half innings of play.

With Eastern not threatening at the plate, those five runs were more than enough in the end.

In the second inning, singles by Lucas Wlodarczyk and Josh Pabalonia put runners on the corners as Tolland was threatening with no one out.

Then a bunt single by Kellen Sargent loaded the bases and a passed ball scored the lead runner, making it 1-0.

A walk reloaded the bases for Tolland and a single by Drew Kalano scored a run while a base-on-balls forced in another to make it a 3-0 contest.

John Maher then squeaked out an infield single behind second base that led to another RBI tally and when Aiden Clark smacked out a sacrifice fly, the fifth run was scored and Tolland was quickly ahead on the scoreboard.

Duquette lasted just two plus innings, facing one batter in the third, and allowed seven hits, two walks, two hit batters and yielded five earned runs.

In the third frame, Dylan Woodsome relieved Duquette and steadied the game.

He chucked 3.1 innings of solid relief, allowing just two hits, and a single unearned run to keep the Lancers hanging around.

Later in the contest, Jacobi Bouchard pitched the final two innings but Tolland threw up four more runs to pad its cushion.

Leading 6-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles loaded the bases on a hit batter, a walk and a single.

Tolland’s Trey Gonzalez then smashed out a bases clearing triple and then scored on a wild pitch to produce the final run of the game as the Lancers fell by 10 in the end, 10-0.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.