Eastern alumni LeBeau making mark at SCSU

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Southern Connecticut State University outdoor track and field team was in the thick of its spring season this April and the squad was traveling near and far to take on the competition.

On Saturday, April 19, the Owls competed in day one of the Georgia Tech Invitational at the George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta Georgia and a former Bristol Eastern running standout had an excellent day on the track.

SCSU sophomore Chris LeBeau made a sixth place in the 5000-meter run, turning in a time of 14:49.22.

Overall, LeBeau has the top mark on the team in the 5000 this year, running the event in 14:39.40 at the Florida Relays over the weekend of March 28-30, 2019.

That time was good for 15th place.

He also ran in the 1500-meter event, taking 46th place overall with a finish of 4:01.34.

LeBeau helped Southern win the Northeast-10 Indoor Track and Field from Smith College over February 16-17 and made a first-place finish in the 3000 – turning in a time of 8:43.98.

He placed six seconds better than teammate Jake Mattei who earned second place at the championship meet.

At the UCONN Northeast challenge on April 13, LeBeau established a new career time in the 1500 with a finish of 3:58.68, good for seventh place at the meet.

LeBeau came on the scene at SCSU as a competitor for the indoor track & field program with some outstanding finishes.

He placed sixth in the 4×400 (3:40.78) and seventh in the 1000m (2:35.99) at the URI Sorlien Invitational on January 20, 2018 while doing extremely well at the NE10 Indoor championship about a month later.

LeBeau earned fifth place in the 4×800 (8:08.05), took fifth in the DMR (10:21.08) and nabbed a sixth-place finish in the mile (4:20.44) at the title meet over Feb. 17-18.

