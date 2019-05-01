Golf and Track: Falcon duffers win 3 straight; girls track falls

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul boys golf team came away with three victories for the week of Monday, April 22 as the squad defeated Kennedy and Wilby on Wednesday, April 24 while one day later, the Falcons were big winners over Sacred Heart.

But the program started off against Naugatuck Valley League contender Watertown on Monday and the squads ended play tied at 186-186 from Crestbrook Park.

Ryne Salius led the charge with a score of 40 while Michael Dolce (43), Jordan Rinaldi (51), and Jeremy Rinaldi (52) all shot well.

And then on Wednesday, St. Paul Catholic (138) were nearly 100 stroke victors over Kennedy (237) and also defeated Wilby (241) from the Westwoods Golf Course in Farmington (par 30).

Dolce was the medalist for the match, carding a 30.

Salius (31), Jeremy Rinaldi (38), Jordan Rinaldi (39), and Chris Millerick (39) all had strong days on the green as the Falcons were sharp in the win.

And to end the week on Thursday, April 25, the Falcons were big winners over Sacred Heart 164-220 from Chippanee Golf Club (par 35) in Bristol.

Dolce again earned medalist honors, teeing up a 39.

Teammates Jeremy Rinaldi and Millerick each carded 43s on the day for the Falcons.

The girls golf team at St. Paul Catholic has been improving by the meet and on Tuesday, April 23, the Falcons dropped a close 165-178 match to Lauralton Hall from Westwoods Golf Course in Farmington.

The match was played on the back 9 and St. Paul Catholic’s Erin Downes earned medalist honors by carding a 37.

Also scoring for the Falcons were Natalie Millerick (45), Sami Millerick (46), and Sarah Richardson (50).

Lauralton Hall moved to 1-0 overall while St. Paul Catholic fell to 1-1 in the loss.

In girls track action on Tuesday, the Falcons fell to both Torrington (115-41) and Waterbury Career Academy (99-41) but the locals had three first place finishes.

Melissa Lyder took the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.46 seconds while also winning the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, seven inches.

And then in the 800 meters, Kaitlyn Bielecki was the victor in 2:36.

St. Paul Catholic is now 2-6.

PAUL CATHOLIC 138, KENNEDY 237, WILBY 241 – Wednesday, April 24

from Westwoods Golf Course, Farmington (par 31)

Medalist: Michael Dolce (St. Paul Catholic) 30

St. Paul Catholic – Ryne Salius 31, Jeremy Rinaldi 38, Jordan Rinaldi 39, Chris Millerick 39.

Wilby – Jack Stack 58, Anthony Daloia 59, Nabeel Ali 62, Donovan Allen 62.

Kennedy – Josh Enverem 51, Kyle Rice 62, Danarius Kuzma 62, Kyle Rulon 62.

PAUL CATHOLIC 164, SACRED HEART 220 – Thursday, April 25

from Chippanee Golf Club (Par 35)

Medalist – Michael Dolce (St. Paul Catholic) 39

St. Paul Catholic – Jeremy Rinaldi 43, Chris Millerick 43. Sacred Heart – Shea Zaccagnini 40, Caleb Roden 56. Kylee Dubroski 61, Darrius Burris 63.

Girls Golf

LAURALTON HALL 165, ST. PAUL 178 – Tuesday, April 23

from Westwood Golf Course, Farmington (par 30)

Note: The match was played on the back 9.

Medalist: Erin Downes (St. Paul Catholic), 37

Lauralton Hall: Bailey McGuigan 39, Haley Bernier 40, Erin Eason 42, Christina Ludwig 44.

St. Paul Catholic: Natalie Millerick 45, Sami Millerick 46, Sarah Richardson 50.

Records: Lauralton Hall 1-0 overall; St. Paul Catholic 1-1.

Girls Track – Tuesday, April 23

TORRINGTON 115, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 41

WCA 99, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 41

First Place finishes – St. Paul Catholic

100 Hurdles: Melissa Lyder (SP) 17.46

800 meters: Kaitlyn Bielecki (SP) 2:36

Long Jump: Melissa Lyder (SP) 15-7;

Record: St. Paul Catholic 2-6.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.