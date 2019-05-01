Softball: Eastern gets big wins

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Eastern softball team, ranked in the top 10 of the Connecticut state polls, went 2-1 over the week of Monday, April 23 with huge wins against Amity and Glastonbury while falling to undefeated South Windsor by just a 1-0 score.

Here’s a look at those games against Amity and South Windsor as the Lancers ended the week at 7-1.

BRISTOL EASTERN 4, AMITY 3 – Tuesday, April 24

from the softball field on King Street, Bristol

Amity (5-3) 101 001 0 – 3 9 0

Bristol Eastern (6-0) 000 031 x – 4 11 1

WP – Erin Girard, Bristol Eastern (6-0 overall)

Records: Bristol Eastern 6-0; Amity 5-3

NOTES – Eastern trailed 2-0 through four innings…Taylor Keegan was more than solid from the plate, going 3-of-4 to help lead the offense… Lyzah Corliss slammed out three hits while Zoe Lowe hit a ‘big time’ two RBI triple to tie up the game, later scoring on an RBI single by Erin Girard…Alison Tellier was 2-of-3 in the showdown…BE missed out on two squeeze attempts that could have put additional runs on the board…Coach Scott Redman credited Girard: “[She] kept them in game, pitching out of multiple jams,” said the Bristol Eastern coach. She allowed two earned runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking just one.

SOUTH WINDSOR 1, BRISTOL EASTERN 0 – Thursday, April 26

from the softball field on King Street, Bristol

Bristol Eastern (7-1) 000 000 0 – 0 1 0

South Windsor (9-0) 000 001x – 1 5 0

WP – Maria Hanchuk, South Windsor (9-0); LP – Erin Girard, Bristol Eastern (6-1)

Records: Bristol Eastern 7-1 overall; South Windsor 9-0

NOTES – Zoe Lowe had the only hit of the game for the Lancers, coming in the seventh inning…An RBI groundout proved to be the difference in the contest in the bottom of the sixth frame…It was the Lancers’ first setback of the season off a seven-game winning streak.

