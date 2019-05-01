St. Paul girls tennis beats Wolcott, Seymour

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic tennis team went 2-1 last week and was just one match away from taking the three-day set via a sweep in Naugatuck Valley League action.

The Falcons had three straight matches from Tuesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 25 as the week started off in Bristol from Page Park.

In the first bout on Tuesday, St. Paul Catholic turned away Wolcott 5-2 for its sixth win of the year.

In singles play, Ximena Varela-Marin, the number one single on the Falcons’ roster, defeated Kerri Rodrigues by an 8-4 score while at No. 3, the Falcons’ Nicole Kempes turned away Makayla Welton, 8-5.

And to wrap up singles’ action, No. 4 Alexis Wozdusiewcz defeated Rachel Hubeny 8-2.

And then in doubles, the Falcons’ top two teams were victorious.

The No. 1 squad of Grace Carabetta and Lydia Feng beat Skylar Romsky and Elena Marciano by an 8-3 final while the No. 2 combination of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta defeated Wolcott’s Gabby Petroniero and Tiona Watts, 8-1.

The following day on Wednesday, April 24, St. Paul Catholic fell on the road at Holy Cross 4-3 in Waterbury.

Nicole Kempes won over Jasmine Thorpe, 8-5, in singles action.

And once again in doubles, the same two teams were victorious.

The combo of Carabetta and Feng beat Fiona Xhafi-Allysa Cayabyab, 8-4, and the Rogers and Carabetta duo were 8-1 victors over Samantha Miller and Delia Murphy, 8-1.

Finally, on Thursday, April 25, St. Paul Catholic blanked Seymour 7-0 on the road.

Singles play saw Ximena Varela-Marin defeat Zana Imetovski 8-3 and No. 2 competition Carina Fiscella won 8-3 over Claudia Iacomacci.

Nicole Kempes won for the third time last week, this time downing Anna DeJarnette 8-2.

And No. 4 Alexis Piechowski wrapped up singles play with a 9-7 overtime victory over Rhea Koyambreth.

Doubles saw the team of Carabetta and Feng win yet again in the number one slot, defeating Rachel Moon and Kaelyn Brezina by an 8-1 final.

Rogers and Carabetta were victorious as well, taking their match via an 8-2 win over Ariana Deljanin over Erin Smith.

And the No. 3 team of Wozdusiewcz and Violet Rodriguez upended Jada Mirabelle and Grace Manente, 8-4.

The Falcons moved to 7-4 on the campaign with a boatload of action this past week.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.