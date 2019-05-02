Arts panel plans activities

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol’s City Arts and Culture Commission met on Wednesday, April 17, and discussed several upcoming events, including musical entertainment at the summer farmers market, live entertainment at the Duck Race festival, and an event with Simpsons’ writer, Mike Reiss.

Reiss, a Bristol native, spent 30 years writing for “The Simpsons.” His newest book, “Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons,” was originally published in June 2018.

The CACC and the Bristol Public Library collaborated to bring Reiss to the city to discuss the popular television show and book. The event will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m., at the library, 5 High St., Bristol.

Those who attend are invited to continue the conversation for The Simpsons-themed food and drink specials at Main Street Pint and Plate, 182 Main St., Bristol.

To help promote the event, the CACC had a large-scale, cardboard cut out of the famous family created, which has been making its rounds across the city. So far, the Simpsons family has been spotted at City Hall, the American Clock and Watch Museum, and Mountain View elementary school.

The cut-out will continue to make its way around the city before coming to rest at the Bristol Public Library circulation desk, where it will remain until the day of the event.

To RSVP for the event, register online, www.bristollib.com, or, by calling (860) 584-7787 ext. 3. According to Lindsay Vigue, chair of the CACC, there is nearly 100 people pre-registered for the event. Max capacity for the event is 300 people.

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce has revamped the annual Duck Race, Sunday, May 5. Instead of hosting the event during the hours of the race itself, the chambers have organized an all day festival for the entire community.

The CACC has coordinated a mural artist to create an interactive mural during the festival, which will then be displayed in the city. Vigue has worked with the artist to ensure a large-scale piece that is interactive, similar to popular butterfly wing murals found throughout the country. Similar to the butterfly murals, this piece will represent different aspects of the City of Bristol, while also encouraging viewers to pose with and take photos with the mural.

The commission also organized musical entertainment for the festival by securing the Hartford Hot Several.

The city farmers market will return with the sunshine, and this year, the CACC has scheduled musical entertainment for each Saturday market of summer 2019.