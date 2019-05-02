Obituary: Richard W. ‘Dick’ McHughston, 93

Richard W. “Dick” McHughston, 93, of Bristol, passed with dignity in his home surrounded by his family.

Dick was born in Staten Island, NY on August 30, 1925. He was an English teacher for Bristol Eastern and Farmington High Schools and owned a book store for 42 years due to his love of books.

He leaves his daughters, Ann Marie Bagwell and Dawn Heather Trykowski of Bristol; grandson Ryan Paulette and his wife Courtney of Bristol; great grandchildren Kayla, Chase, Liam and Braxton Paulette; and by his former wife Patricia Collins-Epstein of Avon. He had a special place in his heart for Mark Trykowski Jr. and Donna Stockdale and her family.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 (www.scleroderma.org) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

