Obituary: Sue E. Eckstrom, 75

Sue E. Eckstrom, 75, of Bristol, died on Monday (April 29, 2019) at home. Sue was born in Bristol on August 16, 1943 and was the youngest child of the late William G. Eckstrom, Jr., and Anne (Galway) Eckstrom. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School then went on to attend Lasalle College. She enjoyed a career as an executive assistant at Otis Elevator before retiring and was a dog lover. Sue is survived by a brother: William Eckstrom, Jr., of Bristol; a sister: Barbara August of Enfield; two nephews: Gary August and wife, Laura of California and Douglas August and wife, Barbara of New Jersey; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; three aunts; and eight cousins. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law: Richard “Joe” August. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Sue’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

