Election: 22-year-old tax accountant seeks GOP nod to run mayor

The Bristol Republican Town Committee announced on Thursday, April 25 that its treasurer, Dante A. Tagariello, is officially running for the position of mayor of the City of Bristol.

“Bristol has squandered the tremendous opportunities for growth over the past two years with a bustling national economy,” said Tagariello in his announcement on the Todd Feinburg show on WTIC 1080. “Instead of focusing on strong organic revenue growth, the city has relied on existing tax revenues, deferred by the prior administration, and is now looking for taxpayers to pay more for very little in return.”

Tagariello, 22, is a corporate tax accountant. He graduated from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. While attending Bentley, he earned two degrees: one in accounting, and one in liberal studies with a concentration in international politics.

Following graduation, Tagariello began working with Grant Thornton, LLP, at the age of 19.

He has taken on various campaign roles, having most recently served as campaign manager for state Senator Henri Martin.

“I very much look forward to meeting with the people across the City of Bristol to talk about what a dynamic and agile government will look like and what it can do for them,” said Tagariello, according to a press release. “I am also very excited that we have a number of outstanding candidates for other city positions who will be joining me to make government work for the people.”