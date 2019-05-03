Election: Dems announce Nov. council slate

On Monday, April 22, the Bristol Democratic Town Committee announced its 2019 slate for City Council.

Incumbent Councilors Mary Fortier, David Preleski, Peter Kelley, and Greg Hahn are all seeking re-election. They are joined by Councilor Scott Rosado, who was appointed in February to finish the term of Joshua Medeiros, who is now serving as the superintendent of the Bristol Parks Department.

The current councilors will be joined by Brittany Barney. Barney ran in the third district in 2017, finishing in third place behind Councilwoman Fortier and Republican Councilman Dave Mills.

“We are thrilled to have this stellar Council line up for Nov., which will be key to continuing the very positive path that has been charted over the last two years,” said Dean Kilbourne, chair of the BDTC in a press release.

Hahn, an IT consultant and program manager, will be seeking reelection in the first district. Hahn currently serves as the liaison to the City Arts and Culture Commission, the Energy Commission, and the Housing Authority. He is a voting member of the Board of Public Works, and the City Council Ordinance and Real Estate committees. Earlier in his term, he served on the Commission on Aging. Currently, he also serves as the volunteer president of the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble.

Rosado, president of MR Home Care, currently serves as a voting member of the Police Commission, and a liaison to the Board of Parks, Youth Commission, Diversity Council, and the Commission on Aging. He will also serve as the liaison to the Bristol Veterans Council, being a U.S. Navy veteran. Rosado is a current member of the Bristol Boys and Girls Club board of directors.

Preleski, an attorney with the Law Offices of Vitrano, Preleski and Wynne, is seeking his third term in the second district He currently serves as the chair of the City Council Code Enforcement, Ordinance, and Real Estate Committees, is a voting member of the Memorial Boulevard Intradistrict Magnet School Building Committee, Board of Fire Commissioners, the Retirement Board, and the City Council Building and Salary committees. He is also a member of the Bristol Business Education Foundation and volunteers at St. Stanislaus Church.

Kelley is a business development officer with First Bristol Federal Credit Union. He is completing his first term, representing the second district with Preleski. He serves as the council liaison to the Board of Education, the School Readiness Council, and the Library Board. He is a voting member of the Board of Public Works, and the Diversity Council. He also serves on the Bristol Business Education Foundation.

Fortier, an attorney with the State of Connecticut Judicial System, is running in the third district for her fourth term. She currently serves as chair of the City Council Salary Committee, and serves on the City Council Building Committee, Mayor’s Opioid Task Force, and is a liaison to the Board of Water Commissioners, Pine Lake Committee, the Commission on Persons with Disabilities, the Transportation Commission, and the Human Resources Agency.

Barney, 31, will also be running to represent the third district. She is a product and strategy planning consultant. She currently serves on the Pine Lake Committee, and is an alternate on the Bristol Local Historic District Commission.

“The last 18 months have flown by,” said Democratic Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the in her party’s press release “It would not have been possible without the City Council being hard-working and extremely accessible and diligent about their committee assignments and helping to shape the priorities.”

City councilors are elected in November and serve two year terms.

Announcement of the BDTC candidates for the Board of Education and mayor are still to come.