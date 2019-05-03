Obituary: Robert E. ‘Bob’ Brown, 69

Robert E. Brown, 69 passed away unexpectedly on April 30th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at UConn Medical Center.

Robert “Bob” was a Bristol native who devoted his life to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, along with face timing his sons every chance he could get. The gift of knowing Bob meant always having someone there for you. He was a man of patience, kindness and generosity, a true family man.

Bob is survived by his brother John Brown of Meriden, his sister Sharon Brown of Meriden. As well as three sons and their wives, Jason and Tasha Brown of Bristol, Jeremy and Carre Brown of Meriden and Timothy and Stacy Brown of North Carolina. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Caylee, Jaelen, Sabrina and Tom. He also leaves behind his nephew, Norman Guilmette of Meriden and niece and husband, Liz and Patrick Merriman of Meriden.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5th,2019 between 12 and 2pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville/Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Robert’s memorial page at www.OBrien-funeralhome.com