Obituary: Sheila McCooey Kelley, 59

Sheila McCooey Kelley, age 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a short, but incredibly brave fight with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Sheila was born on May 26, 1959 to Annie Bettua McCooey and the late William T. McCooey in Bristol, CT. She was a 1977 graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School and graduated cum laude from Salve Regina College in 1981. Sheila married Peter Kelley on January 10, 1986 at St. Joseph Parish in Bristol, CT where she and her family were members of the congregation and school community spanning many decades. Sheila worked diligently at Bristol Savings Bank and then Webster Bank, N.A. as a branch manager and vice president for over forty years. She was always grateful for the countless relationships she fostered with colleagues, customers, and local community members. Sheila loved baseball and traveling with family and friends. Most importantly, she lived her life in a way we should all strive for – being true to herself and treating every person with the dignity we all deserve. She is survived by her husband, Peter, her two children, Caitlin and Connor, her mother, Annie, a brother Bill McCooey and his wife Lisa (Strelez), and many brother/sister-in laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Sheila are invited to celebrate her life at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol, CT from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Joseph Church, Queen St. Bristol on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach, P.O. Box 2111, Bristol, CT 06010-2111 or at www.briansangels.org

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Sheila’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com